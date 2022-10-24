RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded RAVE Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group

RAVE Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 75.03%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

