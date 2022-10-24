ReddCoin Trading 9.1% Lower This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $1,633.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00032256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00276428 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001346 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005256 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017429 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

