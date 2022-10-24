Redrow (LON:RDW) Given New GBX 499 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 784 ($9.47) to GBX 499 ($6.03) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RDW has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Redrow to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 726.29 ($8.78).
Redrow stock opened at GBX 401.80 ($4.86) on Thursday. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 717.80 ($8.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 692.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 465.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 505.71.
In other Redrow news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 11,500 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £48,645 ($58,778.40). In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £30,561 ($36,927.26). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 11,500 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £48,645 ($58,778.40).
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
