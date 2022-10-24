Reef Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $118.26 million and approximately $47.02 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Reef Coin Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,345,584,914 coins and its circulating supply is 20,345,587,364 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

