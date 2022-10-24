Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,111 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock remained flat at $80.94 during trading on Monday. 110,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,162. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.73 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

