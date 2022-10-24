Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.2% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 14,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,790,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $11.54 on Monday, hitting $508.28. 36,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,391. The company has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $542.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.31 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

