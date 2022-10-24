Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €36.00 by Berenberg Bank

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €36.00 ($36.73) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Renault Price Performance

EPA:RNO traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €32.76 ($33.43). 2,239,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($102.76). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.53.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

