Render Token Trading 18% Higher This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. Render Token has a total market cap of $127.79 million and $38.93 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002602 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

