Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alcoa (AA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alcoa (NYSE: AA) in the last few weeks:

10/24/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/13/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Alcoa is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Alcoa is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $51.00.

9/22/2022 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

9/21/2022 – Alcoa had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

Alcoa Stock Down 5.4 %

Alcoa stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.84. 163,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363,342. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Alcoa by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 120,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 64,013.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 680,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after purchasing an additional 679,188 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

