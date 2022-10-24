Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 2,400 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.17% of Simon Property Group worth $52,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $101.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.