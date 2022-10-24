Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $109,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0 %

Mastercard stock opened at $305.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.