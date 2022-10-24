Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $115.64 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Tower were worth $115,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 32,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

American Tower stock opened at $187.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.17 and its 200-day moving average is $247.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

