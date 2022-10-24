Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $56.35 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,642 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.14% of NXP Semiconductors worth $56,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.83.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $142.65 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.73.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.