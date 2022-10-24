Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,292 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $66,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $187.71 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

