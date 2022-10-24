Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New $106.55 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,553,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $90.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

