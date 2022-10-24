Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 10,184 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $81,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 54,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GS opened at $328.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

