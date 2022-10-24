Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $62,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.30 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.85. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.