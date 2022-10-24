Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,227 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 19,951 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.19% of Electronic Arts worth $64,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,459.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $124.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.51. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.