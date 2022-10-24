Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,397 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIBGet Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.18% of Biogen worth $53,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.62 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $284.59. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.08.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

