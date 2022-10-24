Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 56,464 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,464 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of International Business Machines worth $129,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $130.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average is $132.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

