Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 879 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Waste Management worth $55,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

WM stock opened at $159.83 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.09 and a 200 day moving average of $160.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

