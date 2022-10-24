Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18,017 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $93,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 383.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $610,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,209,000 after acquiring an additional 473,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

NYSE:UNP opened at $190.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.80 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

