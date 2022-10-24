Reviewing CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CI Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puyi has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Puyi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 17.56% 39.49% 7.54% Puyi N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.16 billion 0.86 $326.60 million $1.84 5.40 Puyi $28.18 million 14.32 -$9.06 million N/A N/A

This table compares CI Financial and Puyi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Puyi shares are held by institutional investors. 87.6% of Puyi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CI Financial and Puyi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI Financial currently has a consensus price target of $22.86, suggesting a potential upside of 129.95%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Puyi.

Summary

CI Financial beats Puyi on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Puyi

(Get Rating)

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services. Puyi Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

