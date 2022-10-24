Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $14.82 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 377,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 14.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.03. 138,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

