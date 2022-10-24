Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock remained flat at $34.30 during trading on Monday. 232,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

