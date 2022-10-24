Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 67 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after buying an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,371,664,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,195,392,000 after purchasing an additional 297,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.12. 49,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,969. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.18 and a 200-day moving average of $248.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

