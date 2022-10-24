Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 432 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $94.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,343,948.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,912,524.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,712. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

