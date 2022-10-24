Robeco Schweiz AG Has $10.63 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.06% of V.F. worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after purchasing an additional 793,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

