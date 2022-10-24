Robeco Schweiz AG Has $6.11 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in HP were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in HP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $267,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of HP by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP Trading Up 3.9 %

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.