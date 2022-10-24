Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 11,476 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in AON were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $40,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $275.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.02 and a 200-day moving average of $283.00. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.