Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 11,737 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $115.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day moving average of $141.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

