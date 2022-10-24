Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 296 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in NVIDIA by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 359.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $123.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $308.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.09.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

