Robeco Schweiz AG Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 73,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 23.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after buying an additional 1,652,804 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,630,000 after buying an additional 179,233 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in WestRock by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,477,000 after buying an additional 1,281,042 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK opened at $32.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

