Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,591 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $72,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.14. 7,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.18.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

