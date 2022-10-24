Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Down 28.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.92 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

