Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,984. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.55. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

