Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,447 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.17. 185,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,454,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.74.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

