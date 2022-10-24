Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.93. 110,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

