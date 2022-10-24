Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,127 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,720 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 727,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,744,575. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of -152.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

