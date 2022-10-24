Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

PEP traded up $3.62 on Monday, hitting $176.68. The company had a trading volume of 98,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

