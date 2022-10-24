Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,543 shares during the quarter. Global Blood Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.8% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 1.23% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $25,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Insider Activity at Global Blood Therapeutics

In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBT remained flat at $68.49 during trading on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.32.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Articles

