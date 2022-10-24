Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 188 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.77. The stock had a trading volume of 853,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,713,383. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $310.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

