Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 3,943 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 1.6% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $22,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.08. The stock had a trading volume of 36,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.89. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

