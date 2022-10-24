Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 4,359 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 66.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after buying an additional 187,886 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 62,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.77.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.4 %

CARR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 67,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,694. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.