Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1453877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rover Metals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Rover Metals

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

