Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$99.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$99.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Onex from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE ONEX traded up C$0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching C$65.83. 63,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,319. Onex has a 52-week low of C$61.33 and a 52-week high of C$101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$65.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

