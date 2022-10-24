Royal Bank of Canada Increases Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $35.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.
COLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Columbia Banking System Price Performance
Columbia Banking System stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 29.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
