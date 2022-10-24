Royal Bank of Canada Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $115.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

