Royal Bank of Canada Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $24.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 280.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12,242.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after buying an additional 1,834,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

