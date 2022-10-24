Safe Price Hits $4.23 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $88.24 million and $123,697.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00021908 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00136695 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00259175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00060862 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000389 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.21450579 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $136,264.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

